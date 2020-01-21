Back in the summer, Chris Paul was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was a shocking deal. Fans had an inkling that the Rockets would trade Paul but they didn't think it would be to the Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Paul has admitted to being shocked by that deal although for now, he is making the best of his situation in OKC.

In a recent article from Sports Illustrated, Paul spoke about his trade from the Rockets and how it ultimately surprised him. Paul says he felt sort of lied to as Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told him he wouldn't be going anywhere near OKC.

"After the season I reached out to the [Rockets] and said, ‘Hey, if you guys want to go in a different direction, let us know now. That way we can figure something out,’” Paul said. “They said we’re not trying to go in a different direction. [Morey] asked me if I wanted to go to Oklahoma City. I said no, and he said, ‘We won’t trade you there, because you chose to come to us from L.A.’ He doesn’t owe me anything, but that’s where the whole communication thing was."

At the end of the day, sports are a cut-throat business and players' feelings aren't always taken into account. No matter how much of yourself you give to a team, there will always be a chance you get dealt very far away.