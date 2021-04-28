Chino Cappin Levels Up On New Single "On My Last"

Rising R&B star Chino Cappin has been slowly buzzing over the past few years. The release of Things Done Changed showcased his strong songwriting abilities in a full body of work. With only Yak Gotti as the only feature, the project allowed Chino Cappin's thoughts and message to come across in its entirety without too many other voices clouding up the vibe.

This year, the rapper's been dropping off new music on a regular basis. This week, he returned with his latest single, "On My Last." The singer's soothing melodies detail the Ls he took on his way up and the success he's currently witnessing in his career. It follows the release of "Shine" which he dropped at the tail end of March.

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm gettin' money, this shit bustin' out my pants too

I'm Michael Jackson moonwalkin', I'm a bad dude

I just had a threesome with two bitches in the bathroom

She said bands make her dance, it make that ass move