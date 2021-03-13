Chika & BJ The Chicago Kid Aren't Living In A Fantasy On "Fairy Tales"

Chika's been the one to look out for over the past few years. Ever since she showed out with her post-electionC freestyle in 2016, many have been championing her as they await for her moment to truly blow up. It seems like that moment is truly beginning to occur these days, especially after releasing her 2020 project, INDUSTRY GAMES.

On Friday, she returned with her latest EP, Once Upon A Time. She teams up with BJ The Chicago Kid to set the tone for the project on the intro track, "Fairy Tales." BJ's vocals make a declaration over triumphant horns before Chika's melodious flow offers an insightful yet broad reflection of representation in the media, especially for young Black children. "Let's make a couple hits for all the kids that need a symbol/ Let's remind them that they matter, the media can chatter/ And peer into their lives to form statistics, like we data," Chika raps on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Pied Piper gone to jail because the streets talk, n***a

Role models only real until the beat stop, n***a

Karens love the coloreds if it's Deepak, n***a

But her walls so dry, call it sheet rock, n***a

