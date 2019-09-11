Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to miss 4-6 weeks following a collarbone injury he suffered during the team's 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill went down early in the Week 1 victory after being tackled on the sideline by Jags corner Jalen Ramsey. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution but the team does not plan to put him on the IR, which would have kept him out of action for a minimum of eight weeks.

The 25-year old speedster finished with just two catches for 16 yards and one rushing attempt for five yards prior to exiting the game. Last season, Hill posted career-highs across the board with 87 catches, 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while earning First Team All Pro honors.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has plenty of weapons at his disposal on the Chiefs offense and it is expected that rookie receiver Mecole Hardman will step into Hill's role for however long he is sidelined for.

Up next for the Chiefs is another road game against the division rival Oakland Raiders, followed by their home-opener agains the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.