Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany "Karen," in response to criticism McEnany leveled at Lightfoot.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

McEnany described Lightfoot as a “derelict mayor” who is “doing a very poor job at protecting her streets." She complained about the mayor's lack of interest in seeking federal help to combat gun violence in Chicago.

"Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth," Lightfoot wrote on twitter in response to the statement.

President Donald Trump has also been critical of how the city has responded to the crime rate in Chicago. “I write to you today to call your attention to and urge action on the devastating violence in Chicago. While I have been heartened to see crime reductions nationally the last few years, I have been horrified by the continued violence in this great American city," Trump wrote in a letter to Lightfoot.

“I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump," Lightfoot said in response.

As of July 12, there have been 385 murders recorded in Chicago during 2020. In 2019, the murder rate only reached 260 during the same period.

Trump has also referred to Chicago as being “worse than Afghanistan."

In May, Lightfoot said, “I will encode what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with ‘F’ and it ends with ‘U.’”

[Via]