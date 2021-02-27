mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chester Watson & Danny Brown Connect On "Grim Reaper Low Tops"

Aron A.
February 27, 2021 11:06
Chester Watson & Danny Brown team up for a gritty stand-out off of "1997."


Chester Watson has been a buzzing name in the underground and the Florida circuit over the past few years but it was in October 2020 that he finally unveiled his debut studio album, A Japanese Horror Film. The Japanese influence on the project was heavy as he brought that element into his world in Miami.

This morning, he returned with a brand new project to follow up A Japanese Horror Film, titled, 1997. One of the standouts on the 9-track project is Watson's collaboration with Detroit's Danny Brown on "Grip Reaper Low Tops." The eerie vocal samples and heavy drums hit hard as Watson's laid-back, stream-of-consciousness flow commands attention. Danny slides in on the second verse with his high-pitch, nasally flow with nostalgic references to his upbringing in Detroit.

Quotable Lyrics
See death in a meeting 
Won't stop, exclusive Travis Scott's
Grim reaper low tops
Bumpin' Madvillain,
Got the task force in the spot with me

