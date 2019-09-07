Check Out Skyzoo And Pete Rock's New Single "Eastern Conference All-Stars"

It’s almost here. Skyzoo and Pete Rock just dropped off the newest single for their upcoming collaborative effort, Retropolitan. The track, “Eastern Conference All-Stars,” is an anachronistic flashback to the New York rap scene of the ’90s. Pete Rock's sample-based production here is brilliant. Observant fans will keenly recognize samples from Nas and more. With this newest track, the duo has teamed up with Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny the Butcher and Elzhi.

Elzhi provides the best verse, but everyone holds their own throughout the five-minute-long track. The entire song is loaded with fire bars such as “As a prison scene that don't keep they division clean/I spit that hot tamale wasabi mixture, that's a Rob Zombie picture,” or “Hustlers don't want much just comfortable traffic/All these rap n****s get is comfortable caskets.”

Now with multiple impressive singles, the new project is shaping up to be a good one. You can expect Retropolitan to be available on September 20th.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pick a line I write, that's not as wicked as a sick piranha bite

A brick of China white, lit wick on a stick of dynamite

A quick reminder might

Show you n****s with a slick persona