Many teenagers can’t wait for the day that they can move out of their parents house, but according to 17-year-old Sami Sheen, the time she spent living under the mother’s roof was “abusive” and depressing.

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc,” the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards wrote on TikTok.

She gave an update on her current situation, writing, “now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

Page Six reports that the teenager’s video has since been made private, but a source informed them that she has been living at Richards’ residence for the past year.

The same source made an effort to clear the family matriarch’s name, saying, “Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting.”

“Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

The source continued, “Denise loves her daughter very much and she’s saddened by the situation.”

According to Page Six, Sami also posted a TikTok back in July, claiming that her mother attempted to kick her out of her house.

When the outlet reached out to the actor for comment he responded, “Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!”

Sounds like things are looking up at the Sheen residence - for now, anyway.

