Charles Oakley is still pretty pissed about his banishment from Madison Square Garden almost three years ago. At the time, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley shoved an MSG security guard and was arrested before being escorted out of the building. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and was banned from the Garden. The incident was caused by a disagreement between Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan (who isn't a very popular man in New York right now).

Dolan has been aggravating Knicks fans for a few years now, and Oakley's outburst can be viewed as a collective buildup of every Knicks fan's frustrations. TMZ caught up with Oakley recently, and the legend isn't ready to let go of the beef. When asked about Carmelo Anthony possibly being hit with a smear campaign by the league, Oakley claimed he could see something like that happening since the NBA "blackballed" him. "It's been 2 years plus. The league hasn't done nothing to him about it," Oakley stated about Dolan, who he feels should be held responsible for the altercation. "Take a stand. They take a stand for everything else. [Colin] Kaepernick took a stand in the NFL. I'll probably take a stand in the NBA." His Kaepernick statement doesn't quite make sense, but check out the entire video below and come to your own conclusions.