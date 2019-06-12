Charles Barkley's Nike Air Force Max CB has returned to retailers in a red and black colorway, serving as a nod to Sir Charles' years with the Houston Rockets. The Air Force Max CB originally debuted in 1993 back when Barkley was a member of the Phoenix Suns, and therefore the kicks have since been retro'd in Suns colors.

The latest iteration comes equipped will a red, leather and nubuck upper, highlighted by white and black detailing throughout. Additionally, the No. 4 that Barkley wore during his four years with the Rockets can be found on both heel pull tabs, while a pinstriped heel collar nods to Houston's classic uniforms of the late '90s and early 2000s.

The Nike Air Force Max CB "Rockets" colorway, priced at $150, just dropped via Nike.com. Continue scrolling for the official images.

Nike Air Force Max CB/Nike

Barkley

Nike Air Force Max CB/Nike

Nike Air Force Max CB/Nike

Nike Air Force Max CB/Nike

Nike Air Force Max CB/Nike