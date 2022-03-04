Charles Barkley has been very harsh when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Of course, this is for very good reason as the Lakers have been truly abysmal at times. For instance, last night, the Lakers lost to the Clippers by a score of 132-111, which is truly unacceptable. At this point, the Lakers are at risk of not even making the playoffs, which just goes to show that this team is poorly constructed, and has no discernable chemistry.

After the loss to the Clippers, Barkley had the most smoke for the veterans on the Lakers squad, saying that for the most part, they are all "cooked." This criticism was mostly leveled at Carmelo Anthony, who has only been good in spurts this year.

“As a guy who was a great player, when I got old it sucked,” Barkley said. “So the Lakers got all them old guys. Think about this. All of those old guys, they’re cooked. Well-done. Over. Dwight’s cooked. DeAndre Jordan cooked. Carmelo is cooked. I love Carmelo, it’s over. Those guys are cooked.”

This is an extremely harsh assessment of the matter, however, it is an accurate one. At 37 years old, LeBron James can't carry rosters like he used to. Even with his incredible stats, it has become crystal clear that he needs a lot more help than he has been getting.

