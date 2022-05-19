Last night, the Golden State Warriors were able to demolish the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series. The Warriors are favored to win this series and it easy to see why. They have all of the experience in the world and at this point, they know how to win against good teams, especially inexperienced ones like the Mavericks.

Prior to the game, Warriors fans took to the NBA on TNT set where they got to sit behind the Inside The NBA crew. Of course, Charles Barkley was working the game and Warriors fans decided to troll him. Barkley got hit with insults about not having any championships, and as you can imagine, Barkley nipped the slander in the bud very quickly.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images for The Match

Barkley turned around and looked square at the fan, saying "If you don't leave me alone, I'm going to come to your house and f*** your mama." It was a pretty hilarious moment that had the whole crowd cheering. After all, Barkley is someone who loves to engage with the fans and it's always nice to see him put someone in their place.

Warriors fans shouldn't be too upset about the interaction, however, as their team came away with the win. It was a huge W for the Dubs and it seems like they are well on their way to the Finals.