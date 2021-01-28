Over the course of the past week, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding Donovan Mitchell and whether or not he is a Superstar player. As the face of the Utah Jazz, Mitchell has been playing incredibly well although some continue to give him flack. Of course, the best example of this is Shaq who recently told Mitchell to his face that he can't be a next-level player.

During an interview with The Athletic, Shaq's broadcast partner Charles Barkley was asked about Mitchell and whether or not Shaq was right. Barkley noted that while he likes Mitchell, he feels as though the Jazz star just isn't versatile enough to be labeled as a superstar.

“But as far as being a superstar, nobody’s a superstar until they can win the game multiple ways,” Barkley said. “And listen, that to me is an indictment on Donovan Mitchell. Come on, man. As much as you have the ball, you only had one game with double-digit assists? And one game double-digit rebounds? Come on. I mean Sam, that’s almost impossible.”

Mitchell and the Jazz have been proving critics wrong this year and as of right now, they are on a 10-game winning streak. While Barkley and Shaq might not believe in them, it's clear that the Jazz don't care and will continue to do their own thing.

