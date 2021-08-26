Charles Barkley is one of the funniest members of NBA media and when it comes to grudges, Barkley has no problem hanging on to them forever. Whenever he is talking on TNT or even the radio, Barkley can be found saying some truly hilarious things, and at times, he can even get downright angry at those who oppose him.

Over the years, one of his biggest enemies has been none other than Scottie Pippen. The two were teammates on the Houston Rockets back in 1999 and the two got into it when Pippen called him fat.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for MTN DEW

This led to a huge feud between the two, and recently, Pippen came out and said that "I ain’t never seen [Barkley] fight a Black man unless there were referees around." These comments came in the middle of Pippen's infamous media tour where he disparaged pretty well every person he's been associated with.

In an interview on ESPN 1000's "Waddle and Silvy," Barkley came right back at Pippen saying "I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass, but I can promise you one thing -- I’m tougher than Scottie Pippen. Let me put that to rest right now."

These comments are pretty scathing and as it pertains to a potential boxing match between the two, Barkley says he is not interested at all. Of course, these matches are all of the rages these days, so it makes sense that the show would have followed up with Chuck about something like that.

