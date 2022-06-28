Charlamagne Tha God is teaming up with iHeartMedia to produce the first Black Effect Podcast Festival to promote Black voices in the podcast industry, later this summer. Charlamagne and iHeartMedia first launched the Black Effect Podcast Network back in 2020.

Among the podcasts that will be holding live tapings at the event include The 85 South Show, All The Smoke, We Talk Back, Reasonably Shady, Black Tech Green Money, WHOREible Decisions, and The Trap Nerds Podcast.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

There will also be several panels on the industry, including one on women in podcasting and another on the business of podcasting.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne Tha God said in a statement. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

In total, the Black Effect Podcast Network boasts 32 different shows.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28, at the Brooklyn Mirage’s Avant Gardner venue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Tickets for the event will be going on sale on July 6 at 10:00 AM, ET.

