Sometimes, love just isn't enough. Chance The Rapper seriously loves his wife... but you all already knew that. Despite the love they share for one another, the Chicago rapper explained during a recent interview with Desus & Mero that his marriage was on the rocks during the pandemic. He explained how he was able to pick things back up with his wife, Kirsten Corley, telling the hosts that they're better than ever now.

"Me and my girl, we basically went apartment to apartment -- probably, like, six different apartments -- and then we had two kids and the pandemic happened and we just could not make it in our marriage if we had stayed in that apartment," said Chano. "I got the message from her after a while. She was kinda, like, hinting at like, 'This shit is too small!' And I realized we wanted a backyard. And also I was living in Downtown Chicago by a bunch of hotels, so, like, you're seeing random people all the time. Now there's nobody out there. Where we live, it's just quiet all the time, there's trees and shit."



Rob Kim/Getty Images

He went on, joking about how he no longer has a doorman to check on his apartment when things go wrong, and that can get a little spooky. "Houses creak and I didn't know that shit. And there's no doorman downstairs that you can call. You just gotta go check on that shit. You gotta go and see what's happening, and I hate that every time," said Chance. "What if there is somebody down there?"

Thankfully, Chance and Kirsten were able to make it work, and now they live in a gorgeous home with their kids.

Check out Chano's interview with Desus & Mero below, and skip ahead to the 14-minute mark to hear him talk about repairing his marriage.