The white population is declining for the first time over the last 10 years, according to the United States Census data from 2020. The data also shows that Asian and Hispanic populations have risen significantly over the last decade.

“The U.S. population is much more multiracial and much more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past,” said Nicholas Jones, a Census Bureau official. “Today’s release of 2020 census redistricting data provides a new snapshot of the racial and ethnic composition and diversity of the country. The improvements we made to the 2020 census yield a more accurate portrait of how people self-identify in response to two separate questions on Hispanic origin and race, revealing that the U.S. population is much more multiracial and more diverse than what we measured in the past.”



Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Big increases have also come in the 2 or more races category, which saw the second-highest growth over the past 10 years.

“If not for Hispanics, Asians, people of two or more races, those are the only groups underage that are growing,” William Frey, a senior fellow at Brookings’ Metropolitan Policy Program, told the Associated Press. “A lot of these young minorities are important for our future growth, not only for the child population but for our future labor force.”

For the full breakdown, check out the Census data here.

[Via]