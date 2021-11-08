Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are like that toxic relationship that just won't end. Simmons is clearly unhappy and wants out, however, the Sixers are trying desperately to hold on to the relationship, even though nothing is going to make it work in the long run. The Sixers try to punish Simmons, but his bare minimum effort gets the Sixers' hopes up before they quickly realize that he still doesn't want anything to do with them.

Throughout this time, the Sixers have been entertaining trade calls to see if they can get anything for Simmons. Now, according to Shams Charania, one of the Sixers' biggest Eastern Conference rivals is trying to get in on the Simmons' sweepstakes.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

That team just so happens to be the Boston Celtics, who are struggling to start the season. As Charania reports, the Celtics have not made any concrete offers, however, they have talked about the possibility of a trade. As it stands, the Sixers want to get Jaylen Brown in a potential deal, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Celtics would give up such a valued young star.

The Celtics' inclusion in Simmons trade talks is certainly a new development, and the team's slow start is most likely the reason why. This remains a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

