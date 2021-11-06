On Friday, the Boston Celtics announced on Twitter that forward Jaylen Brown would officially miss time with a hamstring injury. Unfortunate news for Celtics' fans, as Brown will be sidelined for at least the team's next game, when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks tomorrow evening.

Today, Celtics' Head Coach Ime Udoka told reporters that Brown's hamstring is, "still getting assessed," and that, "we'll know more tomorrow about the severity or length of time [he'll miss]."

From what Coach Udoka is saying, it would be a surprise if the injury only held the All-Star wing out for just a single game. In his absence, the Celtics' will need more from key players like Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, to pick-up some of the scoring slack.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brown had gotten off to a hot start for Boston this season, averaging nearly 25.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, before aggravating his hamstring in a 95-78 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Brown has had success this season, as the star wing scored an impressive 46 points in the Celtics' season debut against the New York Knicks, however, his efforts haven't necessarily resulted in overall team wins, as Boston has gotten out to a sluggish sub .500 start to begin their season.

The Celtics (4-5) take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks (5-3) on Sunday evening, as Boston looks to steady the ship as they await news on the significance of Jaylen Brown's right hamstring.