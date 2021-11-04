Earlier this week, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics called out his teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for not passing the ball as often as he would like them to. The Celtics have struggled in the early going of the season, and many have pointed towards the team's two top stars as examples for why the season hasn't gone according to plan. Needless to say, Smart wanted the team to do better, and it even led to a player's only meeting.

Last night, the Celtics ended up winning against the Orlando Magic, which is putting them back on the right track. While speaking to The Athletic after, Brown spoke out about Smart's comments and how they affected the team. Brown acknowledges that the team needed to have more chemistry, although the public comments didn't exactly make things easy as they brought in a lot of public scrutiny.

“Obviously in the midst of trying to win games, it’s something that we probably didn’t need,” Brown said. “But we all communicate and talk to each other. So we’re always trying to find ways to win and I’m open to any and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. I’m always watching film, trying to better myself and be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better. So it felt good to get a win today.”

With the win, the Celtics now improve to 3-5 on the season. They still have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs, however, they certainly have the talent to make things happen.

