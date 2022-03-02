Celebrate 3 Years Of "When I Get Home" With Solange & Gucci Mane's "My Skin My Logo"

It's officially been three years since Solange delivered When I Get Home, a surprise 19-track project that was received well by audiences worldwide, and remains in constant rotation for many to this day. In honour of the anniversary, we suggest you stream "My Skin My Logo" featuring Gucci Mane and Tyler, the Creator.

The jazzy, melodic track finds Wop and Solo trading verses, listing off what each other likes in life, including "going hard in the paint," and "buying the mall" while out on shopping trips. Tyler's vocal contributions to the track are minimal, but he also appears on "Down with the Clique" and "Time (Is)" elsewhere on the project.

"Y’all! I’m filled w so much joy right now!!!" Solange wrote on Twitter following When I Get Home's arrival. "Wow! I can’t thank y’all enough for this moment and for all the feelings I feel in my body! I’m bringing home [with] me everywhere I go [y'all] and I ain’t running from shit no more. Your love lifts me up so high. Thank you!"

Have you streamed Solange's 2019 release in honour of its third anniversary? Let us know, and drop your favourite tracks from When I Get Home below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gucci on his sheets, Gucci on his feet

I didn't want a soccer

She had Gucci on her cleats

Gucci like to shine, Gucci like to wave

Gucci like to come down

He go hard in the paint (Huh), paint