Casanova Enlists Ugly God & Duke Deuce On "Virgil"

Casanova is still riding the wave of 2019's Behind These Scars. Serving as an official debut project, the rapper's kept the momentum going throughout the year with numerous releases. He went the Brooklyn drill route when enlisting Fivio Foreign and Smoove'L for "D&D." He also made a legendary connection with DMX for their collaboration, "Don't Play Games." Needless to say, even with a pandemic in place, and an OnlyFans for supplementary income, Casanova has been working.

He returned with a brand new banger earlier this weekend, teaming up with Ugly God and Duke Deuce for "Virgil." Yes, someone was bold enough to put all three artists on the track and it surprisingly works. Cas' aggressive flow and Duke Deuce's charismatic delivery tackle hold down the verses while Ugly God comes through for hook duties.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I see the look on your face, you n***as is feelin' a way

I got some blood on my J's when I shot that boy in the face

Stupid ass n***a, these Off-Whites

Tryna reach for my chain? N***a, you playin'

