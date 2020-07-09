There have been plenty of debates going on throughout the sports world as of late in relation to offensive team names that reference Native Americans. Not every single name is equally offensive, although there have been cases made against having these names entirely. Numerous players and brands are taking a stand, with much of this reaction coming in light of the anti-racist sentiments that came following the death of George Floyd and the protests that soon followed.

The latest player to speak out against these names is none other than Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony. In the tweet below, Anthony calls for numerous teams including Washington, the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, and Chicago Blackhawks to change their logos and their nicknames.

As you can imagine, not everyone on Anthony's page agreed with his sentiments, although it's clear that Anthony isn't alone. Many sports pundits have been urging for a change, while others in the Native American community also seek to have these names changed. As it stands, the Cleveland Indians have vowed to review their name, while Washington's nickname change is said to be a done deal, barring any changes of heart.

Stay tuned for updates as this story continues to develop.