Carmelo Anthony was one of the biggest newsmakers in the NBA to start the season which was interesting when you consider how he wasn't even on a team. No player is able to polarize fans and pundits more than Melo. This fact was magnified even more yesterday when he was given Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Fans were pretty surprised and complained that there were other stars who deserved it a lot more, while others expressed their joy for Melo.

It hasn't been an easy journey for the star and now that he's finding some success, his play is being put under even more of a microscope. To celebrate his recent accolade, Melo took to his Instagram account with a photo of himself in one of his iconic hoodies.

"ALL PRAISE DUE To The Most High!!! -Motivation; Hardwork + Patience + Family," Melo wrote. It's clear that the former Knicks star has a blueprint to success and his hard work has paid off this season. Players like Damian Lillard have spoken out on having Anthony as a teammate and it seems like the entire squad is over the moon to have a future Hall of Famer on the team.

It will be interesting to see where Melo goes from here but for now, he has a real shot at extending his career by a few years.