It's Monday, which means it's time for the NBA to announce the Player of the Week for the Eastern and Western Conferences - something that rarely moves the needle. However, this Monday is much different because Carmelo Anthony, who just recently returned from a year away from the NBA, has been named the West's Player of the Week.

In Portland's three games this past week, all of which were victories, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per night. As noted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Blazers' forward has not earned Player of the Week honors since the week of March 10, 2014 when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

Of course, James Harden and Luka Doncic both balled out this past week as well, but apparently Harden's 60-point effort nor Luka's nightly triple-double shenanigans weren't as worthy of a POTW nod as Anthony's three-game run with Portland.

#NBATwitter had plenty to say about Melo winning the the award, despite the fact that, typically, nobody ever gives a shit about such a thing. Check out some of the instant reactions in the tweets embedded below.