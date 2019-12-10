Throughout all of last season, it appeared as though Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would end up on the New York Knicks together. Of course, this never actually came to fruition as they both decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Realistically, the Knicks are a bit of a disaster and things haven't changed this season as they are amongst the worst teams in the entire league.

In a recent interview, former Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony was asked about KD and Kyrie's decision to forego the Knicks for the Nets. As Melo explained, he's not all that surprised by how things went down and understand how important it is for players to go somewhere that will actually allow them to have fun.

“I don’t think it surprised me. We all read Durant’s quotes. We know what he said. Whether you agreed with it or not, people have different perspectives about it. It’s not just ‘the Knicks and we’re going to get somebody,’ and it’s a guarantee,” Anthony said, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. “Nowadays players aren’t thinking about that. They want to go into a situation where they can enjoy and have fun and not have to deal with that. You have to deal with it in Brooklyn anyway, but it’s not the same. It’s not the same.”

Based on Melo's comments, it's clear that the Knicks aren't a great environment right now and that things need to drastically change before they get any better.