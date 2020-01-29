Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony broke his silence on the passing of Kobe Bryant on Tuesday night, as he shed some light on his final conversations with the Laker legend. In a heartbreaking instagram post, Anthony revealed how Kobe was planning to attend Friday night's game between the Blazers and Lakers at Staples Center, and how proud Kobe was of his career resurgence in Portland.

Additionally, Melo recalled how the two recently joked about how hard Kobe was training his daughter GiGi and her teammates.

Melo's full caption reads:

"I hate when I have so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words. The times I have the most to say are the times that I can’t talk. I’m screaming inside but I can’t be heard. YOU don’t know how hard it is to try to pretend to smile when I have these clouds of emotions. YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me and “regardless of anything, stay true to myself and STAYME7O” We were just laughing about how hard YOU was working GiGi and her teammates and I told YOU they need a day off 😂😢 This pain is almost unbearable Champ! Why you bro? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this Sadness and Pain. WHY? This will never make sense to me. I know I’m not suppose to question GODs Will. I know GOD doesn’t make mistakes. It just seems like It always rains the hardest on those who deserve the sun. There are moments in life when there’s simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them. YOU will continue to be Loved. YOU will be missed. YOU will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten. I know YOU will be near, Even if I don’t see YOU. PEACE KING!!! “There Are No Goodbyes. Where Ever You’ll be, You’ll be in Our Hearts” All Praise Due #STAYME7O"

The Lakers postponed their game against the Clippers on Tuesday night, but the team is expected to get back on the court this Friday as they host the Blazers at Staples Center. That game, airing on ESPN, is scheduled to tipoff at 10:30pm.

