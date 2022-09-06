Carmelo Anthony has bounced around the NBA over the past few years as he enters the final stages of his career. Just a few years ago, he was tossed a lifeline as the Portland Trail Blazers signed him to the roster for a couple of seasons. Last year, Carmelo was in need of a new team and he ended up going to the Los Angeles Lakers.

His time with the Lakers turned out to be a failure and now, he is a free agent. Being a free agent at his age is no easy task as teams are always reluctant to sign you. Now, however, it seems like an Eastern Conference contender is getting ready to offer Carmelo a contract.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn is now reporting that the Boston Celtics and Carmelo have a mutual interest in one another. The Celtics just lost Danilo Gallinari to injury and they could use someone as a replacement with the season just a month away.

“[Talks with the Celtics] are starting to gain some traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward on the market,” Washburn wrote. “He has shown to be productive offensively despite his age.”

There is no guarantee this partnership becomes a reality, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the basketball world.