Capolow Locks In On His New Project "Code Name 16"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 10:20
Code Name 16
Capolow

Capolow drops "Code Name 16" ft. Nef The Pharoah, Az Chike, Kalan.FrFr, and more.


The West Coast is in full effect these days with a lot of artists out of the Bay Area helping define a new era in California's hip-hop scene. East Oakland rapper Capolow has been the one to look out for over the past year. The rapper emerged with three new projects in 2020 including his collaborative effort with Kamaiyah on Oakland Nights

On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest solo body of work, Code Name 16. Laced up with sixteen songs in total, the project highlights many of the rising names to come out of the West Coast such as Kalan.Frfr, Teejay3k, Scando The Darklord, and more. 

Check out the latest project from Capolow, Code Name 16, and sound off in the comments with your favorite track from the project. 

