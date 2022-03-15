There's much to be examined surrounding the world of Kanye West. From his years as a producer to his cultural impact through music, fashion, and antics, there are plenty of aspects to dissect about his life and career. One Canadian university will be exploring the world of Kanye West in a new course called, "Kanye Vs. Ye: Genius By Design."



MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Concordia University in Montreal announced that rapper and professor Yassin "Narcy" Asalman will be teaching the upcoming course. The course description says, "This class dissects Ye's art, design, music, celebrity-life, and cultural impacts in the age of information. Unquestionably a problematic figure, Kanye West is also a maven of all the creative industries he has touched. By using Kanye's albums as cultural, artistic, and personal lenses; this class studies the evolution of his genius and explores the concept of 'Kanyetive Dissonance' -- the unique, complex, and controversial natures and contexts of Kanye's body of work and impacts."

Narcy added that the class actual dives deeper than just Kanye's artistry, and explores deeper meaning behind "community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares - and more importantly, self-actualisation."

The course will be taught in the fall 2022 semester at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec.

