Cam Newton’s first touchdown with the New England Patriots ended with a tribute to the late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

With a designed run from the 4-yard line, Newton jogged into the endzone and, rather than roll with his classic superman celebration, performed Boseman's iconic “Wakanda Salute," from Black Panther.

Newton silenced his doubters with a 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins. "Cam's been great for us," Belichick said after the game. "I thought he played well today." Newton threw for 155 passing yards and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with cancer. The renowned actor kept his illness private, causing a shock to fans after his passing. His family announced the news with a statement uploaded to Boseman's social media pages: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement reads. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."

The Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks, next Sunday.

