Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton has finally addressed replacing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in New England, calling it "the elephant in the room." Newton spoke with Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley, and Victor Cruz about his new situation.

"You know who [you're] coming after? I'm like, yeah, great. What he was, what he is, is great, needs no even talking about it," Newton said. "But one thing about it though: Coach [Josh] McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't ever been able to call now.

"You're getting a dog. You're getting one of these ticked-off dogs, too. And I'm looking at the schedule and I'm like 'Who we're playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could've came and got me.'"

Newton does say he was anxious about how his game would fit Bill Belichick's coaching style. He had say to say regarding his initial reaction: "I said, 'Hold on, how's me and Belichick going to mesh?' Because it's like perception."

Newton has yet to hold an official press conference since signing with the Patriots, July 8. Newton one-year, incentive-laden contract has a base salary of $1.05 million, but could be worth as much as $7.5 million depending on the quarterback's performance.

