Caleborate & Kota The Friend Join Forces On "Contact"

Aron A.
February 24, 2021 14:59
Contact
Caleborate Feat. KOTA The Friend

Caleborate enlists Kota The Friend for his new single, "Contact."


It's been nearly two years since Caleborate slid through with his last full body of work, Hear Me Out. The rapper's kept a strong grip on the game since with the release of several singles over the course of 2020. He delivered "Cliquot Showers" for a special COLORS performance, and unveiled collabs alongside Samaria and Tone Sinatra.

This week, the rapper dropped off his first offering of the year with "Contact" ft. KOTA The Friend. The rapper locks in on the record on a pensive note, reflecting on the mental anguish he faces from chasing his dreams and dealing with the realities of his world. Kota The Friend compliments the record with his own confessional as he looks back on the problems he had and the ones he faces currently.

Quotable Lyrics
I was 24 still sleepin' on floors
Sneakin' girls in, still peeking through doors
They say I'm slated to make it
That's not on this bank statement
But I never even hear them
Real men stay patient

