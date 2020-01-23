Calboy Drops Off A Loosie With "DEAD$"

Last year found Calboy introducing himself in a major way, releasing his breakout album Envy Me to critical acclaim. Driven by bangers like the titular track and the star-studded "Chariot," Calboy managed to stand out in an array of melodic newcomers. Now, he's gearing up to continue that momentum. This morning, the Dreamchaser hit up SoundCloud to deliver a loosie, keeping with their expected length limitations.

In truth, the stymied runtime keeps "DEAD$" from its full potential. The track realistically has a lot going for it, with a layered instrumental from IAmZillaSuper and a passionate performance from Calboy himself. Yet this one feels like what it is, and though there is charm in a SoundCloud loosie, Calboy shines when he's given room for refinement. That's not to say this one falters, it's still plenty enjoyable. "We started this shit in a basement yeah, got this shit straight out the pavement yeah," he raps. "He want the smoke I'ma take it there."

Quotable Lyrics

We started this shit in a basement yeah

Got this shit straight out the pavement yeah

He want the smoke I'ma take it there

