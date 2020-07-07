Busta Rhymes Jumps On Young T & Bugsey's "Don't Rush" Remix

Though released in 2019, Young T and Bugsey's "Don't Rush" has picked up new momentum in the past few months. Indirectly due to the pandemic, TikTok helped turn the song into an international anthem over the past few months. Young T & Bugsey have been capitalizing on the moment with several remixes. Following a remix with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, and another with DaBaby, Busta Buss has officially laid down a verse for a brand new remix.

The heavy influence afrobeats and dancehall has Busta Rhymes tapping into his Jamaican roots for the "Don't Rush" remix. Punching in immediately after Young T raps that "she makes it clap like I'm Busta Rhymes," The Conglomerate head honcho drops off a quick and playful verse with the vibrant delivery of ragga.

“Young T and Bugsey have officially made one of the biggest chunes of the year. I felt honored when they mentioned my name in the song and in doing so, that combined with how great the feeling is on the record. It’s like they rolled out the red carpet for me to get on the remix. Now that we’ve come together on this remix, expect the world to get mashed up a little more but in a great way though!” Busta Rhymes told Respect Mag.



