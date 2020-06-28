Burna Boy Kicks Off Campaign For New Album With "Wonderful"

Burna Boy's 2019 album African Giant propelled him even further towards international stardom. It marked his fourth studio album, though that's not to say he wasn't witnessing success prior to that. African Giant only helped him tap into the North American market, garnering recognition from the BET Awards, Grammys, and the BRITS.

Though it's been less than a year since the release of African Giant, he's kicked off the campaign for his forthcoming album Twice As Tall with his latest single, "Wonderful." Burna Boy charges through with an a capella at the top of his song before his powerful vocals lead the upbeat instrumentation.

"It’s important for me to show that music is a uniting force that transcends state lines, barriers and borders. This song is about the ‘wonders’ of seeing the impact of my music on people’s lives as they shared their joy, pain and pleasure with me while I toured the world,” he said in a statement. “It serves as a note that no matter how far you go, or how hard you work; you must be ready to come home, the pandemic forced us all to take refuge in our homes. Above all, Africa is home, it is the motherland to all people. For us to truly matter, Africa has to matter."

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wonderful, hmm

I go show you wonder waa ri wonderful

You no go believe wetin won happen

No disturbance when the gbedu wan catch you

