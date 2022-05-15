Bun B called out bootleggers for profiting off his late UGK partner, Pimp C, during a recent interview with Smooth Vega. The legendary rapper says he's tired of seeing t-shirts, hats, and other merchandise with Pimp C's likeness on it.

In particular, Bun is upset that the late rapper's family doesn't see any share of the profits.

“And I know a lot of people feel like they honor him with T-shirts and hats and candles and air freshers and all of that, but you’re really just trying to bleed and leach off his legacy,” Bun said in the interview. “If you’re not giving anything to his family, you’re trying to leach off his legacy and if the man was alive, he’d pull up on you and you know that shit."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

He continued: “So everybody that’s out here thinking they’re showing love and they repping the city and all that shit, you can do that shit. Just don’t put that man face on no T-shirts. Don’t put that man face on nothing. You don’t see me out here doing that shit. You ain’t giving that man family no money, so don’t do that shit.”

Bun says that he even gets offered shirts with Pimp C on them.

“Don’t call me talkin’ bout you wanna give me a T-shirt with Pimp on it. I don’t want no gotdamn T-shirt with Chad on it!” he said. “If I wanted a T-shirt with Chad, I can have it made. I don’t need you to give it to me cause you think I’ma post it so you can sell a bunch of it and keep all the money and act like you really did something for that man. You ain’t do shit for that man! Gon’ with that.”

Pimp C passed away in December 2007 after suffering an accidental overdose. Countless rappers shared tributes in response to his death, and many others have since cited him as an influence in their own careers, including A$AP Rocky.

Check out Bun B's full comments below.





[Via]