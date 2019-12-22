One of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High OG and as we head into 2020, it appears as though Jordan Brand wants to bring that same color scheme to the Jordan 1 Mid but with a twist. If you're a sneakerhead who craves retro Jordan colorways, this mid model might be exactly what you've been waiting for.

In the images below, courtesy of Sneaker News, you can see how the sneaker has a black toe box, cuff, and Nike swoosh, while the side panels and tongue are white and the overlays are red. It makes for a colorway reminiscent of the "Chicago" model except there are some pretty obvious tweaks that are present. This is yet another example of Jumpman playing to our collective need for nostalgia and we're pretty here for it. This is an incredible shoe so don't let the "Mid" distract you. This will be a solid cop for anybody's collection.

For now, it doesn't seem like there is a release date attached to this so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you more. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Sneaker News

