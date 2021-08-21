If you are an NBA fan, then you can probably agree that the Brooklyn Nets are stacked. Realistically, their roster should be good enough to win an NBA title, especially with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden leading the way. If every single player is healthy, there is no reason why this team shouldn't win it all. Of course, this means anything less than a championship is an abject failure.

As a way to avoid any sort of upsets in the playoffs, the Nets are looking to consolidate their depth by signing as many veteran free agents as possible. For instance, the team recently signed Patty Mills, and they are hoping to add more talented players to the roster.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to reporter Mike Singer, the Nets are looking at Paul Millsap, who is coming off of a few years in Denver. Millsap was a solid player for the Nuggets, and many are surprised that he is still available on the free-agent market. For now, the Nets and the Golden State Warriors are the two most teams who are the most interested in Millsap, although no deals have been set in stone, at least not yet.

This could be an interesting pick-up for the Nets, especially as they look to stack the deck heading into next season. Their main competition is the Lakers, who are taking a very similar approach in free agency. Needles to say, this is about to be a very interesting season.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images