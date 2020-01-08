Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE television on Monday night as he and his advocate, Paul Heyman, kicked off the first episode of Monday Night Raw in 2020 with a major announcement.

Heyman went through his usual spiel on the mic before explaining that no WWE superstar is worthy of challenging his client for the WWE Championship. As a result, Lesnar has elected to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble later this month, giving each and every superstar a chance to prove themselves. Furthermore, Heyman explained that Lesnar will be entering the Rumble in the No. 1 slot.

Lesnar's inclusion in the Royal Rumble sets up the possibility for him to feud with anyone on the WWE roster leading up to Wrestlemania 36, whether they be on Raw, SmackDown or NXT. The most likely scenario is whoever eliminates The Beast Incarnate will get a crack at his title at Wrestlemania on April 5 in Tampa Bay.

Lesnar has not competed since the Survivor Series PPV on November 24, when he defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Championship. Thus far, only a handful of superstars have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble, including some of Brock's long-time foes such as Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Rey.

The 2020 Royal Rumble PPV will stream live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 26, at 7pm ET. As always, the winner of the battle royal will be granted the opportunity to challenge for a championship of their choosing at Wrestlemania 36.