Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, slammed his client's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, for sharing videos of the legendary pop star arguing with her teenage sons. The three Instagram videos were published on Instagram by Federline on Thursday morning, but have since been deleted.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart told Page Six on Thursday. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” he added. “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

He also claims that Federline may have broken the law considering that California is a two-party consent state.

Federline's videos came after he recently remarked that the former couple's children have been avoiding Spears and refused to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June. He also said that the kids find Spears' nude posts on Instagram difficult to deal with.

Federline and Spears were married in September 2004 with Spears filing for divorce just two years later, citing irreconcilable differences. The two were then engaged in a highly publicized custody battle through July 2008, when Federline was awarded sole legal and physical custody of the children.

Last year, Rosengart helped Spears end her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

[Via]