Just weeks from the release of his second album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz says that he has another project titled Make It Out Alive that he intends to put out. Faiyaz had previously announced the album, but when Wasteland dropped, many fans assumed the project simply underwent a name change.

Speaking with Complex's Jordan Rose, Faiyaz recently explained that Wasteland is actually a completely separate body of work.

“I still have a project I want to put out called Make It Out Alive,” Brent said during their conversation. “That’s still in the works—it’s just not this one, because I love the title Wasteland and I love what it represents.”



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

He continued: “I have an idea in my head of what I want Make It Out Alive to be, but all of the songs that I have been making up until this point didn’t fit that title. I wasn’t in the headspace to put that body of work out.”

Wasteland was released on July 8, 2022 and peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart. The album features appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Faiyaz discusses his 2020 EP, Fuck The World, finding commercial success, and more.

[Via]