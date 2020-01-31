It’s safe to say Bradley Beal ain’t too happy about not making this year’s NBA all-star team. After making the team the past two years, the Wizards star decided to voice his displeasure following Thursday night’s game against the Hornets.

“I'm a little pissed off about it,” Beal said on Thursday in his post-game interview. “But I know how I am. I was kinda expecting it honestly. It's disrespectful, but the real ones know,” he added.

For what its worth, Beal was averaging 28.6 points per game, which according to reports is the most by any player not named an All-Star. “That would be the most [points per game] entering All-Star break by a player not named an All-Star in 41 years,” Elia Sports Bureau confirms.

“It's unprecedented for a player to have the type of season that Brad is having to not be in the all-star,” his agent Mark Bartelstein told the Washington Post. “And I think the Eastern Conference coaches, I think they've sent a horrible message.” Bartelstein added, “He wanted to be loyal to his organization and the coaches in the NBA are holding it against Brad that he was loyal to his organization.”

Do you think Beal was snubbed?