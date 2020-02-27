Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been a top five scorer throughout the season, but he has really taken his game to another level after being left off the All Star roster. On Sunday, Beal hung 53 points on the Chicago Bulls and he set a new career-high with 55 points the very next night against the Milwaukee Bucks. In doing so, Beal became the first player in Wizards franchise history to record back-to-back 50-point games.

Before he had the chance to go for a third straight 50-point outing on Wednesday night, the 26-year old sharpshooter says he was drug tested by the NBA.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Following Wednesday's 110-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Beal informed reporters of the "random" drug test.

“I guess the league don’t want me to score 50. I had a drug test today.”

Beal finished with a pedestrian 30 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds last night in D.C., as the Nets' box-and-one strategy stunned the two-time All Star, but not enough to secure a road win.

In 50 games this season, Beal is averaging a career-high 30.1 points, 6 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He currently ranks second in the league in scoring (tied with Atlanta Hawks sniper Trae Young), trailing only James Harden who is averaging 35.2 per night.

Despite Beal's career year, the Wiz (21-36) are still 4.5 games back of the eighth seed Orlando Magic. Up next is a four-game West coast road trip that kicks off Friday night in Utah.