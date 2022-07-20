The latest male celebrity to don a skirt on the red carpet? Brad Pitt, at the premiere of his highly anticipated Bullet Train movie.

The 58-year-old actor's outfit for the big event consisted of a knee-length brown skirt and a matching jacket worn over a mauve-coloured linen button-up shirt. On his feet he wore combat boots, leaving a few inches of his lower legs exposed to show off his tattoos.

Ben Kriemann/Getty Images

As Page Six reports, one of the rarely-seen pieces looks to be a rhinoceros face while the other resembles a human skull; he hasn't publicly shared the meaning behind the ink, though he has been candid about other pieces he's gotten done in the past.

On his arms, Pitt has the phrase "absurdities de l'existence,' or "life is absurd" in French, as well as his many children's initials, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman, and another quote, which reads, "There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there."

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt in 2015 -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his marriage to Angelina Jolie, the Inglourious Basterds star got some tattoos dedicated to her, including a matching Sanskrit design that pays tribute to their son, Maddox, as well as a scribble on his back penned by his ex, and her birthdate in Cambodia's Khmer language which lives on his lower stomach.

If you haven't already heard about his new film, Pitt stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, and Bad Bunny in Bullet Train, which follows five assassins aboard a train, all of who have been assigned different (but interlinked) missions – check out the trailer below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]