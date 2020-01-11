Brad Pitt remains one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actors, with films like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Inglorious Basterds, Fight Club, & Se7en under his belt. Fresh off winning a Golden Globe for best Supporting Actor, Pitt and his Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio sat down for an informative episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast. Though there's plenty to unpack, one of the highlights arises as Brad Pitt fondly remembers the night that Fight Club premiered, during which he and co-star Edward Norton decided that smoking a joint was the move.

We had the best screening ever," he laughs. "We go in, and they put you up in the balcony next to the guy who runs the festival. Everyone's looking at you. It's very formal. And then the movie starts and the first joke comes up -- it's crickets. Another joke, it's dead silent. This thing is not translating. The more that happened, the funnier it got to Edward and I."

We're the assholes in the back laughing at our own jokes," he continues. The only ones. And then at some point, it gets to Helena Bonham Carter's line where she says 'I haven't been fucked like that since grade school.' I watched the festival guy, who'd been squirming the whole 30 minutes, just get up and he leaves. He doesn't say a word. He just gets up and leaves, which makes us laugh even more. Ah, we had a good time."

For more gems from Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, be sure to check out their full appearance on WTF With Marc Maron right here.