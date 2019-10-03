You might know Maitland Ward from her start in Boy Meets World. She appeared in The Bold and The Beautiful prior to that which earned her a Young Artists Award but it was her role as Rachel McGuire that really made her a household name. She's made appearances in White Chicks, Out Of Practice, and Rules Of Engagement since but now, she's transitioned into the adult film industry.

In a recent interview with In Touch, Ward opened up about her "authentic" transition into the adult film industry. She recently announced that she'd be starring alongside Angela White for her first appearance in a five-part adult feature film titled, Drive. She explained that the character for this film is much more "different than anything I have portrayed before.”

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written,’” she said about Drive, directed by Kayden Kross. "I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before."

Her Instagram page revealed that she's previously been featured in videos for Brazzers and Blacked, but she admitted that her start in the adult film business stemmed from her when she did cosplay.

“I started doing this kind of film, professional stuff, not very long ago — only a couple months ago,” she said. “It’s been an evolution. It’s all been my authentic journey because everything that I have done along the way is something I wanted to explore and do, and I just did it publicly for my fans, that is the exhibitionist style of me. I wanted to take them along for the journey, and it’s been a really fun, crazy adventure and there is still stuff to explore."