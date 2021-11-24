mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BOREGARD. Brings "Beyoncé Knows" To Life With Hilarious Visuals

Joshua Robinson
November 24, 2021 18:29
BOREGARD./Bassmint Fresh/YouTube

Beyoncé Knows
BOREGARD.

BOREGARD.'s infectious "Silence of the Lamb" track "Beyoncé Knows" catches a second wind.


Witty lyrics and charismatic delivery collide on BOREGARD.'s newly rehashed single "Beyoncé Knows." Originally released in the fall of 2019 as one of the lead-up singles to his 2020 project Silence of the Lamb, "Beyoncé Knows" was one of the rising Atlanta rapper's fan-favorite tracks that didn't get the push it deserved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, BOREGARD. brings new life to the track with a vibrant new music video.

A creative riff off music industry royalty Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's maiden name, "Beyoncé Knows" serves as a great entry point for listeners who are just now discovering BOREGARD.'s punchline-heavy brand of rap, and thanks to the comical Kevin Wall-directed visuals, new fans will be also able to get a glimpse of the Atlanta artist's compelling personality.

Check out BOREGARD.'s entertaining new music video for "Beyoncé Knows" below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the up-and-coming Atlanta artist.

Quotable Lyrics

Bodyguard carrying, he don't know Karate
Walked in like a bad bitch, call me Taraji
Yeah the box hot, and the window is foggy
Shawty got me in a tough pickle like Tommy
Soul don't got a price, but you still couldn't buy it
Toying with my buttons, no you do not wanna try it

BOREGARD.
