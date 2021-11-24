BOREGARD. Brings "Beyoncé Knows" To Life With Hilarious Visuals

Witty lyrics and charismatic delivery collide on BOREGARD.'s newly rehashed single "Beyoncé Knows." Originally released in the fall of 2019 as one of the lead-up singles to his 2020 project Silence of the Lamb, "Beyoncé Knows" was one of the rising Atlanta rapper's fan-favorite tracks that didn't get the push it deserved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, BOREGARD. brings new life to the track with a vibrant new music video.

A creative riff off music industry royalty Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's maiden name, "Beyoncé Knows" serves as a great entry point for listeners who are just now discovering BOREGARD.'s punchline-heavy brand of rap, and thanks to the comical Kevin Wall-directed visuals, new fans will be also able to get a glimpse of the Atlanta artist's compelling personality.

Check out BOREGARD.'s entertaining new music video for "Beyoncé Knows" below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the up-and-coming Atlanta artist.

Quotable Lyrics

Bodyguard carrying, he don't know Karate

Walked in like a bad bitch, call me Taraji

Yeah the box hot, and the window is foggy

Shawty got me in a tough pickle like Tommy

Soul don't got a price, but you still couldn't buy it

Toying with my buttons, no you do not wanna try it