mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz Shares "Cry Me A River (April 1)"

Aron A.
April 07, 2021 21:05
474 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cry Me A River (April 1)
Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Boosie Badazz pays respect to his late friends on his new single.


Boosie Badazz's antics have overshadowed some of his music in recent times but he's maintained a steady stream of music in the past few years. 2020, specifically, included the release of Badazz MO3 with MO3, Goat Talk 2 and In House. Though he's yet to announce a new project, his latest string of singles appear to be an indication that he has some heat on the way shortly.

Last week, the rapper delivered his latest single, "Cry Me A River (April 1)." In contrast to his previous release with DaBaby on "Period," this one finds Boosie reflecting on the death of his friends and loved ones over melancholic strings through his bluesy-tone.

Check out the latest from Boosie Badazz below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics
April 1st is day that I really hate
'Cause it's the same day I lost my n***a Bleek
Tears runnin' down my body and I can't sleep
Hard askin' God why it ain't me?

Boosie Badazz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  474
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Boosie Badazz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Boosie Badazz Shares "Cry Me A River (April 1)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject