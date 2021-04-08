Boosie Badazz Shares "Cry Me A River (April 1)"

Boosie Badazz's antics have overshadowed some of his music in recent times but he's maintained a steady stream of music in the past few years. 2020, specifically, included the release of Badazz MO3 with MO3, Goat Talk 2 and In House. Though he's yet to announce a new project, his latest string of singles appear to be an indication that he has some heat on the way shortly.

Last week, the rapper delivered his latest single, "Cry Me A River (April 1)." In contrast to his previous release with DaBaby on "Period," this one finds Boosie reflecting on the death of his friends and loved ones over melancholic strings through his bluesy-tone.

Check out the latest from Boosie Badazz below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics

April 1st is day that I really hate

'Cause it's the same day I lost my n***a Bleek

Tears runnin' down my body and I can't sleep

Hard askin' God why it ain't me?