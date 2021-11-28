mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Boosie Badazz Brings It "Back 2 BR" On New Project

Aron A.
November 28, 2021 16:14
Back 2 BR
Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz also dropped, "Mississippi" on Friday.


Boosie Badazz came through swinging on Friday. The rapper slid through with back-to-back projects, Mississippi and Back To BR. The former contains hardly any features with the exception of OG Dre and extends for 19-songs. Both projects were set to drop on Friday but it seems that only Mississippi arrived on time. However, Back 2 BR is another exceptional body of work from Boosie that reminds fans of his storied career so far. 

Back 2 BR contains 20 songs in total and finds Boosie connecting with several frequent collaborators such as Webbie, who appears on "Don't Ask Me." What's most notable is that several of Boosie's children also make appearances on the project such as his daughter Iviona Badazz, and Boosie's son, Tootie Raww.

Check out Back 2 BR below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts. 

